IOWA AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR 7 YEAR OLD BOY

AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF IOWA FOR THE REPORTED ABDUCTION OF A SEVEN YEAR OLD BOY.

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD BRYSON DUONG IS OF ASIAN DECENT, WHO IS 3’8″ AND 60 POUNDS, AND WAS WEARING A BLACK COAT AND BLACK SNOW PANTS WITH BROWN SIDE PATCHES.

THE GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE BOY WAS ABDUCTED IN JEFFERSON, IOWA BY 34-YEAR-OLD BRANDON DUONG, WHO IS A 5’10”, 135 POUND ASIAN MAN WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES, WEARING A BLACK COAT AND BLACK PANTS.

HE COULD BE DRIVING A 2015 BLACK TOYOTA TACOMA WITH IOWA LICENSE PLATE DFV 202.

IF YOU SEE THE BOY, THE MAN OR THE TRUCK, CALL 9-1-1.