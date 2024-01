UNITYPOINT HEALTH HAS OFFICIALLY OPENED A NEW HEALTHCARE FACILITY IN DAKOTA DUNES.

THE UNITYPOINT CLINIC IS LOCATED AT 350 GOLD CIRCLE DRIVE, NEXT TO P’S PIZZA HOUSE, AND OFFERS COMPREHENSIVE FAMILY MEDICINE SERVICES WITH DR. KEVIN REE AND NURSE PRACTITIONER TONYA FLAUGH.

THE CLINIC PLANS TO ADD URGENT CARE AND FOOT AND ANKLE SURGERY CLINIC SERVICES SOON.

THEY WILL HOST A RIBBON CUTTING AND OPEN HOUSE FOR THE NEW CLINIC IN MARCH.