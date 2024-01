REMEMBERING BOB ROE

A LOCAL LEGEND PASSED AWAY MONDAY.

BOB ROE DIED AT THE AGE OF 85.

ROE WAS THE OWNER OF THE POINT AFTER PIZZA RESTAURANT AND BAR ON TRANSIT AVENUE, AND MANAGED OTHER ESTABLISHMENTS IN TOWN OVER THE YEARS.

HE WAS INVOLVED IN THE COMMUNITY IN COUNTLESS WAYS, SUPPORTING LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL, THE NAIA NATIONAL TOURNAMENTS, MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS AND THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB TO NAME JUST A FEW.

BOB WAS HONORED BY THE CITY IN APRIL OF 2021 BY HAVING THE STREET SIGN FOR VINE AVENUE BETWEEN TRANSIT AND SOUTH LINN STREET CHANGED TO “BOB ROE WAY” AND SPOKE THAT DAY ABOUT HIS STAFF AND SUPPORT OF LOCAL CAUSES:

ROE1 OC………..FAMILY OPERATION. :17

WHEN THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS STARTED IN SIOUX CITY IN THE EARLY 90’S, MANAGER ED NOTTLE QUICKLY BECAME FRIENDS WITH ROE.

NOTTLE SPOKE ABOUT THEIR FRIENDSHIP THE DAY ROE WAS HONORED WITH THE STREET SIGN::

ROE2 OC……..WONDERFUL FAMILY. :26

HIS POINT AFTER EVEN HAD PRESIDENT OBAMA STOP BY FOR A “PIZZA TO GO” WHEN OBAMA SPOKE AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

ROE WAS BORN IN SIOUX CITY IN 1938 AND BEGAN WORKING FOR HIS FAMILY’S BUSINESS, ROE DAIRY,

HE AND HIS WIFE, KARIN, OPENED WESTSIDE PIZZA IN 1977 AND BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER IN 1982.

IN 2012 THEY OPENED BOB ROE’S NORTH END ZONE IN LEEDS.

FUNERAL SERVICES ARE PENDING.