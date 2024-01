COLIN ROSS NAMED 2024 ABU BEKR POTENTATE

SIOUX CITY’S ABU BEKR SHRINE MEMBERS RECENTLY CONDUCTED THEIR ANNUAL INSTALLATION OF OFFICERS AT THE SHRINE TEMPLE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

ILLUSTRIOUS SIR COLIN J. ROSS WAS INSTALLED AS POTENTATE FOR 2024.

ROSS LIVES IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND IS A NATIVE OF PENDER, NEBRASKA.

HE HAS WORKED AS A LICENSED INSURANCE AGENT FOR FARM BUREAU FINANCIAL SERVICES FOR OVER 20 YEARS.

ELECTED DIVAN OFFICERS FOR 2024 INCLUDE; DWIGHT DIRKS-CHIEF RABBAN, JEREMY ROBINSON-ASSISTANT RABBAN, PATRICK JENSEN-HIGH PRIEST & PROPHET, ERIK MOLSTAD-ORIENTAL GUIDE, KENT W. KOLBE-TREASURER, AND RICHARD “DICK” LINDBLOM-RECORDER.

APPOINTED DIVAN OFFICERS INCLUDE; RANDALL GROETKEN-1ST CEREMONIAL MASTER, JEFF ZOOK-2ND CEREMONIAL MASTER, PAT BIRKS-DIRECTOR, PHIL HANE-MARSHAL, JARROD KNUDSEN-CAPTAIN OF THE GUARD, BRIAN HENSCHEN-OUTER GUARD, AND MARK SCHOPKE-CHAPLAIN.

THE UPCOMING YEAR’S ACTIVITIES WILL INCLUDE ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE MOVEMENTS TO WAYNE, NEBRASKA, AND SCHLESWIG, IOWA.

THE 52ND ANNUAL IOWA SHRINE BOWL WILL BE HELD JULY 20, 2024, IN CEDAR FALLS AND THE 74TH ANNUAL ABU BEKR SHRINE CIRCUS WILL BE HELD APRIL 17TH-21ST AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.