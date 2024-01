THE 2024 ROUTE FOR THIS YEAR’S DES MOINES REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA WILL TAKE A SOUTHERN TRIP THROUGH THE STATE.

THE 51ST RAGBRAI WILL ALSO BE THE STEEPEST EVER, WITH ORGANIZERS SAYING THERE WILL BE A LOT OF HILLS TO DEAL WITH ON THIS YEAR’S RIDE.

THE EVENT STARTS IN GLENWOOD ON SUNDAY, JULY 20TH WITH STOPS IN RED OAK, ATLANTIC, WINTERSET, KNOXVILLE, OTTUMWA, AND MT. PLEASANT.

RAGBRAI FINISHES IN BURLINGTON ON SATURDAY, JULY 27TH.