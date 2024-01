SUSPECT CHARGED IN DEATH OF TWO YEAR OLD GIRL

A CENTERVILLE, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES IN THE DEATH OF A TWO-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN THAT CITY.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON CENTERVILLE LAW ENFORCEMENT AND EMERGENCY SERVICES WERE SENT TO A HOME FOLLOWING A REPORT OF AN INJURED CHILD.

RESPONDING OFFICERS AND EMS FOUND 2-YEAR-OLD JOURNEY MARBERRY INJURED INSIDE THE HOME.

SHE WAS FIRST TAKEN TO MERCYONE HOSPITAL IN CENTERVILLE AND THEN TRANSFERRED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITAL IN IOWA CITY.

MARBERRY SUCCUMBED TO HER INJURIES SATURDAY AND SERVED AS A DONOR TO AID OTHER FAMILIES.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON, MEMBERS OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL TACTICAL TEAM ARRESTED 48-YEAR-OLD ROGER GILLESPIE OF CENTERVILLE ON A WARRANT FOR CHILD ENDANGERMENT CAUSING DEATH, WHICH IS A CLASS B FELONY.

GILLESPIE, WAS THE GIRL’S CARETAKER AT THE TIME OF HER INJURIES, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE APPANOOSE COUNTY JAIL.