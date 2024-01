REYNOLDS REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR TEXAS IN BORDER DISPUTE

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND TWO DOZEN OTHER REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS CONTINUE TO SIDE WITH THE GOVERNOR OF TEXAS IN HIS BORDER DISPUTE WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

LAST WEEK THE U-S SUPREME COURT RULED FEDERAL AGENTS CAN REMOVE RAZOR WIRE TEXANS INSTALLED AT EAGLE PASS, ALONG THE U-S-MEXICO BORDER.

TEXAS4 OC……..IN RIGHT NOW.” :13

REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE OF TEXAS SHOULD BE ABLE TO USE EVERY TOOL NECESSARY TO DEFEND ITSELF FROM THE TIDE OF MASS MIGRATION ACROSS THE BORDER.

TEXAS5 OC…….TO MY STOMACH.” :21

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TRAVELED TO THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER FRIDAY, IN A SHOW OF SUPPORT FOR THE STATE OF TEXAS.

FILE PHOTO