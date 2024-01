LOCAL TRASH PICKUP RETURNS TO NORMAL SCHEDULE

GILL HAULING WILL RETURN TO REGULAR DAILY ROUTES FOR TRASH AND RECYCLING COLLECTION BEGINNING ON

MONDAY, JANUARY 29TH.

IT WILL BE AN “A” WEEK FOR RECYCLING COLLECTION AND YOU MAYFIND MAPS AND COLLECTION SCHEDULES FOR TRASH AND RECYCLING (A WEEK VS. B WEEK) ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE UNDER GARBAGE AND RECYCLING.

BEGINNING MONDAY, ALL TRASH MUST BE PLACED INSIDE THE CONTAINER FOR COLLECTION, UNLESS IT HAS A SOLID WASTE STICKER AFFIXED TO IT.

THOSE STICKERS MAY BE PURCHASED FOR $1.50 AT CITY HALL, FAREWAY, HY-VEE, THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD BOMGAARS, WILMES HARDWARE, AND WAL-MART.

CONTACT GILL HAULING REGARDING BINS THAT ARE NOT EMPTIED WITHIN 48 HOURS OF THE REGULARLY SCHEDULED COLLECTION DAY.