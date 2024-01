BUENA VISTA COUNTY CRASH INJURES TWO

BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS AN S-U-V DRIVEN BY 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH DAX WAS NORTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 71 WHEN IT CROSSED THE CENTER LINE OF THE HIGHWAY AND COLLIDED WITH AN ONCOMING SEMI TRAILER TRUCK DRIVEN BY 27-YEAR-OLD HUNTER COATNEY OF PIERRE CITY, MISSOURI.

DAX, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT, WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO A SPENCER HOSPITAL.

COATNEY WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO THE BUENA VISTA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER IN STORM LAKE.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.