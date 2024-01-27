CELESTE L. EDMUNDS – GARBAGE BAG GIRL

Author: Celeste L. Edmunds (with Richard Paul Evans)

Book: GARBAGE BAG GIRL

Publishing: Ascendt Publishing (November 15, 2023)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

This book is an honest and vulnerable first-person account of Celeste Edmunds a young woman who was raised by drug addict parents and, at a young age, learned to survive and protect her siblings among rapists and drug dealers. Eventually the state separated the family and Celeste was adopted, alone, into a dysfunctional, fractured home where she was treated, by a sadistic and manipulating mother, as an unwanted outsider. Contemplating taking her abusers life, she eventually ran away, finding shelter wherever she could, until a compassionate woman stepped in to give her a home and love. Ultimately, Garbage Bag Girl, is an unforgettable story of hope.