SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR KUM & GO ROBBER

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A MAN WHO ROBBED THE SOUTH LAKEPORT KUM & GO LAST NIGHT. OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO 1900 SOUTH LAKEPORT AT 10:42 P.M.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE ROBBERY. THE SUSPECT REMAINS AT LARGE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS CRIME, YOU ARE ASKED TO CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.