OKOBOJI WINTER GAMES BEGIN

THE UNIVERSITY OF OKOBOJI WINTER GAMES ARE GOING ON THIS WEEKEND IN THE SPIRIT LAKE AREA.

THE ICE CONDITIONS ARE SOMEWHAT POOR DESPITE THE RECENT FREEZING COLD WEATHER.

KILEY ZANKOWSKI WITH THE IOWA GREAT LAKES AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SAYS THERE A QUITE A FEW AREAS WHERE THERE IS THIN ICE, ESPECIALLY ON WEST LAKE:

ZANKOWSKI SAYS ALL OF THE EVENT LOCATIONS HAVE ENOUGH ICE FOR THE FOOT TRAFFIC, HOWEVER, THE ICE RACES HELD AT PARKS MARINA HAVE BEEN CANCELLED.

SHE SAYS THE KITE FESTIVAL THIS YEAR WILL BRING PARTICIPANTS FROM ALL AROUND THE WORLD:

THE UNIVERSITY OF OKOBOJI WINTER GAMES STARTED BACK IN 1981 WITH A BROOMBALL TOURNAMENT, AND TODAY HOSTS OVER ONE HUNDRED DIFFERENT EVENTS OVER FOUR DAYS.

MORE DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT THE IOWA GREAT LAKES AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WEBSITE.

