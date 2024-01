NOEM PROMISES MORE HELP FOR TEXAS BORDER CRISIS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TRAVELED TO THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER FRIDAY, IN A SHOW OF SUPPORT FOR THE STATE OF TEXAS.

NOEM MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON FOX NEWS THURSDAY, AND WENT TO WHERE HER OFFICE CALLED “THE WARZONE”, IN THE EAGLE PASS AREA.

THIS COMES AS TEXAS IS NOW IN A BATTLE WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AFTER THE SUPREME COURT DECISION APPROVING THE REMOVAL OF RAZOR WIRE ACROSS THE SOUTHERN BORDER.

NOEM HAS STOOD BY TEXAS REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT SEVERAL TIMES IN HIS FIGHT AGAINST ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND SECURING THE BORDER BY SENDING SOUTH DAKOTA’S NATIONAL GUARD.

SHE SAYS SHE’S WILLING TO DO IT AGAIN.

NOEM AND 24 OTHER REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS SIGNED A LETTER BACKING TEXAS’ EFFORTS THURSDAY TO SECURE THE BORDER AGAINST THE MANY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS COMING INTO THE COUNTRY.

Audio courtesy Fox News

File photo