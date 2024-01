NEW ART CENTER EXHIBIT TO DEBUT

A NEW EXHIBIT FROM AN OMAHA BASED ARTIST WILL OPEN SOON AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

CURATOR CHRISTOPHER ATKINS SAYS “NOVELLA” FEATURES GLASS SCULPTURES BY THERMAN STATOM:

STATOM1 OC…..3RD FLOOR. :12

ATKINS SAYS MANY UNIQUE CREATIONS BY THE ARTIST WILL BE ON DISPLAY:

STATOM2 OC………SPACES HERE. :15

ATKINS SAYS IT ISN’T EASY TO TRANSPORT AND DISPLAY AN ART EXHIBIT THAT FEATURES SO MANY GLASS PIECES:

STATOM3 OC……….LOT OF WORK. :21

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND A FREE OPENING RECEPTION ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST WITH THE ARTIST FROM 5-7:00 P.M. WITH A 6 P.M. PRESENTATION BY STATOM AND ATKINS.

THE EXHIBITION WILL REMAIN ON DISPLAY THROUGH JULY 14TH.