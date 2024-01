FATAL CRASH AT 6TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS DIED FOLLOWING A THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT AT 6TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY, WEST OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 8:15 P.M.WHEN A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 68-YEAR-OLD JANICE MEEK FAILED TO STOP:

SGT. GILL SAYS THE OTHER TWO VEHICLES WERE BOTH STOPPED AT A RED TRAFFIC SIGNAL FACING WESTBOUND.

WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED, THEY FOUND MEEK HAD SUSTAINED LIFE THREATENING INJURIES:

MEEK WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.AT THE HOSPITAL.

THE DRIVER OF THE F-150 SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES BUT WAS NOT HOSPITALIZED.

SGT. GILL SAYS MEEK MAY HAVE SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION WHILE DRIVING AND SPEED WAS NOT LIKELY A FACTOR IN THE CRASH.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.