TRI-STATE GOVERNORS SUPPORT TEXAS BORDER POLICIES

ALL THREE OF OUR TRI-STATE GOVERNORS HAVE JOINED 22 OTHER REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS IN SUPPORT OF TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT AND HIS STATE’S CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENSE.

THEY ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT SAYING THEY STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH ABBOTT, AND TEXAS IN UTILIZING EVERY TOOL AND STRATEGY, INCLUDING RAZOR WIRE FENCES, TO SECURE THE BORDER.

THE STATEMENT SAYS THEY DO IT IN PART BECAUSE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS REFUSING TO ENFORCE IMMIGRATION LAWS ALREADY ON THE BOOKS AND IS ILLEGALLY ALLOWING MASS PAROLE ACROSS AMERICA OF MIGRANTS WHO ENTERED OUR COUNTRY ILLEGALLY.

THEY QUOTED AUTHORS OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION WHO MADE CLEAR THAT IN TIMES LIKE THIS, STATES HAVE A RIGHT OF SELF-DEFENSE, UNDER ARTICLE 4, SECTION 4 AND ARTICLE 1, SECTION 10, CLAUSE 3 OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.