REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HAD NO ROLE IN COLLEGE SPORTS BETTING INVESTIGATION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HAD NO ROLE IN THE INVESTIGATION OF ALLEGED ILLEGAL SPORTS BETTING AMONG COLLEGE ATHLETES IN AMES AND IOWA CITY.

DURING AN INTERVIEW WITH RADIO IOWA, REYNOLDS SAID STATE LAW REQUIRES THE DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION THROUGH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TO MONITOR SPORTS GAMING IN IOWA.

LAST MAY, OFFICIALS AT IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY AND THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA ANNOUNCED DOZENS OF THEIR ATHLETES HAD BEEN CAUGHT UP IN THE D-C-I’S INVESTIGATION OF UNDERAGE WAGERING AS WELL AS BETTING ON TEAMS AT THEIR OWN SCHOOLS.

COURT DOCUMENTS RELEASED THIS WEEK ALLEGE A WHISTLEBLOWER IN THE D-C-I SAYS HE WAS MISLED ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION AND ASKED TO BE REASSIGNED AFTER ANOTHER AGENT CONGRATULATED HIM FOR GETTING AN ATHLETE TO CONFESS.

REYNOLDS DECLINED TO COMMENT ON THOSE ALLEGATIONS.

ACCORDING TO REYNOLDS, THE STATE’S PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSIONER IS “GETTING READY TO PROVIDE SOME INFORMATION” ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION.

AN IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AGENT SAID HE THINKS THE D-C-I PERFORMED AN ILLEGAL SEARCH OF STUDENT ATHLETES IN IOWA SINCE THEY WERE NEVER GRANTED A GEOFENCE WARRANT IN THE GAMBLING INVESTIGATION.

THIS INFORMATION WAS UNCOVERED BY LAWYERS FOR IOWA STATE WRESTLER, PANIRO JOHNSON, WHO FILED A NEW MOTION TUESDAY.

JOHNSON’S LAWYERS WISH TO SEE REPORTS, EMAILS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FROM THE D-C-I, AND THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION RELATED TO THE INVESTIGATION.

D-C-I SPECIAL AGENT MARK LUDWICK SAYS HE BELIEVED THE INVESTIGATION WAS FOR ADMINISTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY, AND HAS REQUESTED TO BE REASSIGNED TO ANOTHER CASE.