PURSUIT ON HWY 20 ENDS WITH FATAL CRASH ON GORDON DRIVE (Update)

A PURSUIT OF A SPEEDING VEHICLE BY AN IOWA STATE PATROL TROOPER THAT BEGAN EAST OF SIOUX CITY ON HIGHWAY 20 NEAR DELAWARE AVENUE LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ENDED WITH A FATAL CRASH ON GORDON DRIVE IN THE MORNINGSIDE AREA OF SIOUX CITY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A TROOPER ATTEMPTED TO STOP A CAR TRAVELING 81 MILES AN HOUR IN A 55 MILE AN HOUR ZONE AROUND 4:30 P.M.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR REFUSED TO STOP, AND SPED WEST INTO SIOUX CITY AT ONE POINT REACHING 103 MILES AN HOUR.

THE PATROL TERMINATED THE PURSUIT, BUT THE DRIVER, 40-YEAR-OLD MELISSA THEDE OF CHURDAN, IOWA, KEPT GOING AND STRUCK A PICK UP TRUCK AND ROLLED, STRIKING ANOTHER VEHICLE.BEFORE CRASHING NEAR STONE AVENUE ON GORDON DRIVE.

THEDE SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES IN THE CRASH AND HER VEHICLE WAS TOTALLED.,

SHE WAS ALONE IN HER VEHICLE.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICK UP, 29-YEAR-OLD HECTOR COLLAZO OF SIOUX CITY, WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S WITH MINOR INJURIES.