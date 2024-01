HEAVICAN GIVES STATE OF NEBRASKA JUDICIARY ADDRESS

NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE MICHAEL HEAVICAN DELIVERED HIS STATE OF THE JUDICIARY ADDRESS TO SENATORS ON THURSDAY.

HEAVICAN NOTED “SIGNIFICANT” IMPROVEMENTS IN JUDICIAL BRANCH STAFFING LEVELS, SAYING THE JUDICIAL BRANCH WORKFORCE NOW EXCEEDS PRE-PANDEMIC STAFFING LEVELS, WITH A TURNOVER RATE OF JUST OVER PERCENT.

THOSE IMPROVEMENTS ARE “NO ACCIDENT,” HEAVICAN SAID, NOTING THE LEGISLATURE’S RECENT PARTNERSHIP TO HELP ADDRESS WORKFORCE SHORTAGES BY FUNDING SALARY INCREASES FOR JUDICIAL BRANCH STAFF.

HIGHLIGHTING THE STATE’S PROBATION PROGRAMS, HEAVICAN SAID NEBRASKA PROBATION AND THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR RECENTLY PARTNERED TO PROVIDE EMPLOYMENT TRAINING AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDIVIDUALS ON PROBATION IN NEBRASKA’S 17 COMMUNITY REPORTING CENTERS.

CHALLENGES REMAIN, INCLUDING A NEED TO ADDRESS THE STATE’S LACK OF JUVENILE DETENTION FACILITIES, WHICH ARE LOCATED ENTIRELY IN THE EASTERN SIDE OF THE STATE.

THE CHIEF JUSTICE ALSO NOTED THE NEED FOR SELF-CONTAINED I-T INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE JUDICIAL BRANCH TO ASSIST PEOPLE WHO ARE HARD OF HEARING AND TO ADDRESS POTENTIAL SECURITY THREATS.