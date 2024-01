CATHOLIC DIOCESE NEWSPAPER TO END PRINT PUBLICATION

THE SIOUX CITY AREA WILL SOON HAVE ONE LESS NEWSPAPER SERVING ITS RESIDENTS.

LUMEN MEDIA, THE COMMUNICATIONS DIVISION OF THE CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY WILL END PRINTING OF THE LUMEN NEWSPAPER WITH ITS JUNE 27TH EDITION.

THE DIOCESE NEWSPAPER WAS KNOWN AS THE CATHOLIC GLOBE DURING ITS FIRST 67 YEARS OF PRINTING UNTIL MAY OF 2020 WHEN THE NAME CHANGED TO LUMEN.

THE PAPER IS CURRENTLY PRINTED TWICE MONTHLY.

DAWN PROSSER, THE DIOCESAN DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS, SAYS PAID SUBSCRIPTIONS TO THE LUMEN HAVE DROPPED BETWEEN 9 AND 11 PERCENT ANNUALLY IN RECENT YEARS WITH PROJECTIONS FOR CONTINUED LOSSES IN THE SUBSCRIBER BASE IF THE NEWSPAPER CONTINUED OPERATION.

THE DIOCESE SAYS ALL LUMEN MEDIA NEWS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ACROSS VARIOUS ELECTRONIC PLATFORMS AT NO COST TO THEIR AUDIENCES.

PROSSER SAYS AUDIENCES OF ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS DISTRIBUTED BY LUMEN HAVE GROWN MARKEDLY IN THE PAST FOUR YEARS.

Graphic courtesy Lumen Media/Advantage Preservation