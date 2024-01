RAILROAD TRACKS MALFUNCTION NEAR SAM’S CLUB

MOTORISTS NEAR SAM’S CLUB WERE RUNNING LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING DUE TO MALFUNCTIONING RAILROAD TRACK ARMS AT SINGING HILLS AND HIGHWAY 75.

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND RAILROAD CREWS WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE AROUND 6 O’CLOCK WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE ARMS WERE FIXED AT 8:30 A.M. A NEARBY ACCIDENT WAS ALSO SLOWING DOWN TRAFFIC.