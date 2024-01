ONE DEAD IN STORM LAKE THREE TRUCK ACCIDENT

ONE DRIVER IS DEAD FOLLOWING A COLLISION BETWEEN THREE TRUCKS IN STORM LAKE, IOWA AROUND 7:40 TUESDAY EVENING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A MACK TRUCK DRIVEN BY 63-YEAR-OLD HUMBERTO ALADRO-VALDES WAS WESTBOUND ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 AND FAILED TO STOP AT THE INTERSECTION WITH U.S. HIGHWAY 71.

HIS TRUCK HIT AN ONCOMING SEMI TRAILER TRUCK WHICH RESULTED IN THE TRAILER OF THAT SEMI SIDESWIPING THE TRAILER OF ANOTHER SEMI COMING FROM THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION ON HIGHWAY 71.

ALADRO-VALDES WAS EJECTED FROM HIS VEHICLE AND DIED AT THE SCENE.

THE TWO SEMI DRIVERS WERE NOT INJURED.