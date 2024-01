LE MARS ASSAULT VICTIM DIES FROM INJURIES

LE MARS POLICE SAY THAT THE VICTIM OF AN ASSAULT IN LE MARS LAST FRIDAY AFTERNOON HAS DIED.

44 YEAR OLD MICHAEL ROY GOMEZ OF MERRILL, IOWA DIED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED IN A LE MARS APARTMENT ON JANUARY 19TH.

POLICE SAY THE INVESTIGATION INTO HIS DEATH IS ONGOING AND ADDITIONAL CHARGES ARE PENDING.

A SUSPECT IN THE CASE, 24 YEAR OLD REESE HARMS OF LE MARS, IS BEING HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY AFTER BEING ARRESTED LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE ALLEGED ASSAULT.