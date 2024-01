SUSPECT ARRESTED IN DOWNTOWN BANK ROBBERY (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED AND CHARGED A SUSPECT IN THE TUESDAY MORNING ROBBERY OF THE DOWNTOWN GREAT SOUTHERN BANK.

31-YEAR-OLD JONATHAN BIRDNECKLACE OF SIOUX WAS ARRESTED WITHOUT INCIDENT AT ABOUT 3:20 PM. IN THE 1700 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A CHARGE OF 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BANK AT 9:52 A.M. AND PASSED A NOTE TO THE TELLER DEMANDING MONEY.

AFTER RECEIVING AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF MONEY, HE FLED ON FOOT FROM THE BANK.

THIS IS THE SECOND TIME BIRDNECKLACE HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ROBBING THE GREAT SOUTHERN BANK AT 329 PIERCE STREET.

(2014 mug shot)

HE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ROBBING THE BANK ON OCTOBER 30TH OF 2014.

BIRDNECKLACE WAS CONVICTED OF 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY AND SERVED TIME IN PRISON FOR THAT CRIME.

updated 6:05 p.m. 1/23/24

———————————————————-

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WHO ROBBED THE DOWNTOWN GREAT SOUTHERN BANK THIS MORNING.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS A LONE MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BANK AND DEMANDED MONEY:

BANKROB1 OC………LOOKING FOR A SUSPECT. :17

NO FURTHER DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN RELEASED.

POLICE HAVE NOT CONFIRMED IF HE WAS ARMED OR NOT.