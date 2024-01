SKAFF CITES EXPERIENCE IN RUN FOR COUNTY AUDITOR

MICHELLE SKAFF, THE CURRENT DEPUTY AUDITOR OF WOODBURY COUNTY, MADE IT OFFICIAL TUESDAY THAT SHE IS SEEKING THE TOP POSITION OF WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR AND RECORDER.

SKAFF HAS SERVED IN PUBLIC SERVICE POSITIONS FOR 28 YEARS, AND BECAME DEPUTY AUDITOR BACK IN 2016.

BESIDES ELECTIONS, THERE ARE TWO OTHER MAIN ELEMENTS TO THE POST, FINANCE AND COUNTY RECORDER.

SKAFF HAS BEEN VERY INVOLVED IN COUNTY FINANCE AND BUDGETING IN HER NEARLY 8 YEARS AS DEPUTY:

SHE HAS ALSO HELPED DEVELOP SOFTWARE AND TRAIN STAFF ON ITS USE AS WELL AS CURRENTLY SERVING AS THE CLERK AT COUNTY SUPERVISOR MEETINGS.

SKAFF LISTED SOME OF HER PRIORITIES IF ELECTED AUDITOR, INCLUDING PUBLIC TRANSPARENCY, ADDRESSING STAFF CONCERNS AND MAINTAINING ELECTION INTEGRITY:

SKAFF, WHO IS REPUBLICAN, WILL CHALLENGE DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT AND CURRENT BOSS PAT GILL.

SHE WILL CONTINUE WORKING AS DEPUTY AUDITOR UP TO THE ELECTION, AND IF SHE WINS, SHE WILL HAVE TO APPOINT A NEW DEPUTY:

SKAFF ALSO PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS WOODBURY COUNTY’S EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR.