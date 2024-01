SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WHO ROBBED THE DOWNTOWN GREAT SOUTHERN BANK THIS MORNING.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS A LONE MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BANK AND DEMANDED MONEY:

BANKROB1 OC………LOOKING FOR A SUSPECT. :17

NO FURTHER DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN RELEASED.

POLICE HAVE NOT CONFIRMED IF HE WAS ARMED OR NOT.