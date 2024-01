NELSON TO SEEK FULL TERM ON WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON SAYS HE WILL SEEK A FULL TERM IN OFFICE.

NELSON REPRESENTS DISTRICT 3 ON THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

NELSON HAS SERVED THE LAST YEAR AS DISTRICT 3’S REPRESENTATIVE ON THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AFTER BEING APPOINTED TO THE POSITION IN JANUARY OF 2023.

HE IS SERVING THE FINAL MONTHS OF ROCKY DE WITT’S TERM, WHO RESIGNED AFTER BEING ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE.

NELSON’S BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE SERVING ON THE L-E-C AUTHORITY AND AS LIAISON TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD.

HE IS ALSO ON COMMITTEES FOR SECONDARY ROADS, EMERGENCY SERVICES, SOIL & WATER BOARD, WESTERN IOWA TOURISM, HUNGRY CANYONS ALLIANCE, AND STARCOMM.