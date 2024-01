WARMING SHELTER ASKS CITY FOR FINANCIAL HELP

THE DIRECTOR OF SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER SAYS HER AGENCY NEEDS FINANCIAL HELP FROM THE CITY TO CONTINUE AT ITS CURRENT LEVEL.

SHAYLA MOORE SPOKE TO THE CITY COUNCIL MONDAY AND TOLD THEM THE NUMBER OF HOMELESS PEOPLE THE SHELTER HELPS IS INCREASING, BUT THE SHELTER’S SOURCES OF INCOME ARE NOT STABLE.

SHE ASKED THE COUNCIL TO CONSIDER PLACING FINANCIAL AID TO THE SHELTER IN ITS 2024 BUDGET:

WS1 OC……..YOU AND I SPECIFICALLY. :23

MOORE TOLD THE COUNCIL IF THE SHELTER AT 916 NEBRASKA STREET CLOSES, THERE WOULD BE A NEGATIVE IMPACT TO THE CITY:

WS2 OC……THE WARMING SHELTER. :25..

SHE TOLD MAYOR BOB SCOTT THAT SIOUX FALLS PROVIDES $125,000 ANNUALLY FOR THEIR SHELTER AND SHE HOPED THE CITY WOULD PROVIDE AT LEAST SIX MONTHS FUNDING::

WS3 OC,,,,AROUND $70,000. :17

THAT WOULD BE $420,000 IN CITY TAXPAYER FUNDING FOR THE FALL AND WINTER MONTHS.

COUNCIL MEMBER JULIE SCHOENHERR (SHAY-NER) RESPONDED THAT THE CITY DOES PROVIDE HELP ALREADY THROUGH THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES PROGRAMS:

WS4 OC……….SERVICES DEPARTMENT. :21

MOORE SAYS THEY SHELTER 130 TO 150 PEOPLE A NIGHT DURING THE COLDEST MONTHS OF THE YEAR, AND THAT IS A VALUABLE SERVICE.

THE COUNCIL MADE NO DECISION ON ANY AMOUNT OF FINANCIAL AID AS IT WAS AN INFORMATION ITEM ON THE AGENDA.

THE SHELTER WILL BEGIN ITS 11TH YEAR OF OPERATION IN MAY.