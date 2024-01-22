URBAN NAMED USHL TOP GOALIE OF THE WEEK

Sioux City Musketeers goalie, Samuel Urban, has been named the USHL Goalie of the Week.

Urban was a force between the pipes for the Musketeers in their two victories over the Tri-City Storm this past weekend.

He was 2-0-0-0 and made 40 total saves on 43 attempted shots.

Urban compiled a .930 save % and a 1.41 GAA over the two games.

The two victories included an overtime victory as well as a shootout win where Urban stopped all three shots he faced.

On the season Urban is 10-6-2-0 in his 18 games played. He has a 0.885 save % with a 3.19 GAA.

The two games this weekend marked the first two contests that the Slovakian goaltender competed in for the Musketeers since he returned from playing for the Slovakian National Team in the 2024 World Juniors.

This is the first time Urban has been named USHL goalie of the week. And the first Musketeer to win the award since Axel Mangbo was named Goalie of the week in November of 2022.

The Musketeers are currently 20-9-6-0 and sit in second place in the USHL Western Conference standings with 46 points.

They travel this weekend to Green Bay to face the Gamblers for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday before finishing the road trip with a Sunday afternoon game in Cedar Rapids.