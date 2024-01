REYNOLDS WILL BACK WHOEVER GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE IS

EVEN BEFORE FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS SUSPENDED HIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN SUNDAY, IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAID FRIDAY THAT SHE WOULD SUPPORT FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IF HE BECOMES THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE:

REYNOLDS HAD ENDORSED DESANTIS EARLY LAST NOVEMBER.

SHE MADE HER COMMENTS FRIDAY ON “IOWA PRESS” ON IOWA P-B-S.

DESANTIS ENDORSED TRUMP SUNDAY AND MADE A PARTING SHOT AT NIKKI HALEY, WHO IS CONSIDERED THE LAST MAJOR REPUBLICAN CONTENDER LEFT CHALLENGING TRUMP FOR THE NOMINATION:

DESANTIS DROPPED OUT OF THE RACE JUST SIX DAYS AFTER FINISHING A DISTANT SECOND TO FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP IN THE IOWA CAUCUSES.

DESANTIS AND POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEES SUPPORTING HIS CAMPAIGN SPENT 35 MILLION DOLLARS IN IOWA AND HE VISITED EACH OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES