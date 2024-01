LE MARS MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A LE MARS MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY AFTER BEING ARRESTED LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

24 YEAR OLD REESE HARMS IS CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING A MALE SUBJECT AT THE FIELDCREST APARTMENTS IN LE MARS AROUND 5:20 P.M.

LE MARS POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE FOUND THE VICTIM NOT BREATHING WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

RESPONDERS BEGAN LIFE-SAVING MEASURES AND THE VICTIM WAS TRANSFERRED TO FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE, AND THEN TO MERCY MEDICAL IN SIOUX CITY WHERE HE WAS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT THE TWO MEN WERE IN A DISPUTE WHICH RESULTED IN HARMS PLACING THE VICTIM IN A CHOKE HOLD, WHICH RENDERED HIM UNCONSCIOUS AND CAUSED HIM TO STOP BREATHING.