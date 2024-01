DAKOTA COUNTY THANKS CITIZENS FOR HELPING STRANDED DRIVERS

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF IS PUBLICLY THANKING NUMEROUS RESIDENTS THAT HELPED STRANDED MOTORISTS DURING THE RECENT WINTER STORM.

SHERIFF CHRIS KLEINBERG SAYS SEVERAL PEOPLE STEPPED UP IN A VARIETY OF WAYS TO RESCUE STRANDED MOTORISTS OR HELP GET TRAFFIC MOVING AGAIN.

NUMEROUS SEMIS AND OTHER VEHICLES BECAME STUCK ON HIGHWAY 20 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 214 AND 218.

ONE RESIDENT, EVAN UTHOFF, USED HIS TRACTOR LAST FRIDAY TO PULL OUT SEVERAL STUCK SEMIS AND THEN PLOWED A PATH BACK TO WILLIS SO 14 STRANDED SEMIS AND VEHICLES COULD GET MOVING.

HIS ACTIONS ALLOWED SEVERAL TOW TRUCKS AND SNOWPLOWS TO GET THROUGH ON THE HIGHWAY TO ASSIST. WADE NIELSEN AND MEGAN SEVEREIDE PREPARED FOOD FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.

AT LEAST FIVE OTHER RESIDENTS ALSO STEPPED UP TO HELP PEOPLE WHO BECAME STRANDED.

KLEINBERG SAYS HE IS SURE OTHERS CAME THROUGH TO HELP THAT HE ISN’T AWARE OF, BECAUSE THAT’S HOW THINGS ARE DONE IN RURAL NEBRASKA

File Photo