16 G-O-P GOVERNORS OPPOSE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE

GOVERNORS KIM REYNOLDS, KRISTI NOEM, JIM PILLEN AND 13 FELLOW REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS HAVE SENT A LETTER TO PRESIDENT BIDEN OPPOSING HIS MANDATES ON ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

THE LETTER ASKS PRESIDENT BIDEN TO REMOVE HIS MANDATE THAT TWO OUT OF EVERY THREE VEHICLES BE ELECTRIC AND INSTEAD PROVIDE A MORE REALISTIC APPROACH BY ALLOWING THE FREE MARKET TO DETERMINE THE DIRECTION AND TIMING FOR THE INDUSTRY’S GROWTH RATHER THAN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

THE GOVERNORS SAY “LET AMERICAN CONSUMERS DECIDE FOR THEMSELVES.”

THEY ALSO CALL OUT THE LACK OF NECESSARY INFRASTRUCTURE TO SUPPORT BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

THE GOVERNORS STATE THAT THEY ARE NOT OPPOSED TO THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKETPLACE, BUT DO HAVE CONCERNS WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MANDATES THAT PENALIZE RETAILERS AND DO NOT REFLECT THE WILL OF THE CONSUMER.

GOVERNOR NOEM WAS JOINED BY THE FOLLOWING REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS IN ISSUING THE STATEMENT:

ARKANSAS GOVERNOR SARAH SANDERS, IDAHO GOVERNOR BRAD LITTLE, IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, LOUISIANA GOVERNOR JEFF LANDRY, MISSOURI GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON, MONTANA GOVERNOR GREG GIANFORTE, NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN, NEVADA GOVERNOR JOE LOMBARDO, NEW HAMPSHIRE GOVERNOR CHRIS SUNUNU, NORTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR DOUG BURGUM, OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT, TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT, UTAH GOVERNOR SPENCER COX, VIRGINIA GOVERNOR GLENN YOUNGKIN, AND WYOMING GOVERNOR MARK GORDON.