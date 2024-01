JOSEPH CRUZ SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON

JOSEPH CRUZ OF SIOUX CITY WAS SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON FOR 2ND DEGREE MURDER ON FRIDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE 20-YEAR-OLD CRUZ WAS SENTENCED AFTER A JURY FOUND HIM GUILTY LAST DECEMBER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF .21-YEAR-OLD CARLOS AGUIRRE ON OCTOBER 29TH OF 2022.

CRUZ MUST SERVE 35 YEARS OF THE SENTENCE BEFORE HE MAY BE PAROLED.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATED CRUZ AND AGUIRRE WERE FRIENDS WHO WERE HAVING ISSUES OVER FIREARMS.

AGUIRRE COULD PURCHASE FIREARMS FOR CRUZ SINCE THE VICTIM WAS OF AGE AND CRUZ WANTED A GUN THAT AGUIRRE HAD WITH HIM AND THE TWO BEGAN FIGHTING OVER THE WEAPON.

CRUZ ALLEGEDLY TOOK THE FIREARM AND FIRED SEVERAL ROUNDS, STRIKING AGUIRRE TWICE AND 19-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WILLIAMS, WHO IS CRUZ’S COUSIN, ONCE.

WILLIAMS DIED FROM HIS WOUND, BUT CRUZ WAS FOUND NOT GUILTY OF HIS DEATH.

CRUZ MUST ALSO PAY $150,000 TO THE ESTATE OF CARLOS AGUIRRE.