JUDGE DENIES MOTION TO ACQUIT KIM TAYLOR

A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS DENIED THE MOTION TO ACQUIT KIM TAYLOR OF 52 COUNTS OF VOTER FRAUD.

DISTRICT JUDGE LEONARD STRAND, WHO PRESIDED OVER TAYLOR’S TRIAL, RULED THAT PROSECUTORS IN THE CASE PRESENTED ADEQUATE EVIDENCE FOR JURORS TO FIND TAYLOR GUILTY BACK IN NOVEMBER.

THAT EVIDENCE SHOWED SHE HAD APPROACHED SEVERAL VIETNAMESE VOTERS AND FILLED OUT AND SIGNED ELECTION FORMS AND BALLOTS ON THEIR BEHALF.

KIM TAYLOR IS THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEMBER JEREMY TAYLOR, WHO RAN FOR THE U.S. HOUSE AND THEN FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE COUNTY BOARD DURING THE TIME THE FRAUDULENT BALLOTS WERE BEING FILLED OUT.

JEREMY TAYLOR HAS NOT BEEN CHARGED IN THE CASE , BUT WAS NAMED AS AN UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR BY PROSECUTORS.

A SENTENCING DATE FOR KIM TAYLOR HAS NOT YET BEEN SET.