SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ARSON IN JANUARY 8TH HOUSE FIRE

A SIOUX CITY MAN INJURED IN A JANUARY 8TH HOUSE FIRE IN SIOUX CITY IS NOW FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES FROM THE INCIDENT.

31-YEAR-OLD VICTOR MONTEPEQUE-DE-LEON IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ARSON AND 1ST DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.RELATING TO THE FIRE AT THE TWO STORY HOME LOCATED AT 1114 JENNINGS.

POLICE SAY HE WAS HOSPITALIZED AND TREATED FOR SMOKE INHALATION THE MORNING OF THE FIRE.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY THE DEFENDANT DID NOT PROVIDE HIS REAL LAST NAME TO THEM AND WHILE BEING TREATED, CONFESSED TO EMERGENCY ROOM STAFF THAT HE HAD STARTED THE FIRE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE POINT OF ORIGIN OF THE FIRE WAS IN THE DEFENDANT’S BEDROOM AND HIS CLOTHING INITIALLY TESTED POSITIVE FOR ACCELERANTS.

THE FIRE’S POINT OF ORIGIN ALSO TESTED POSITIVE FOR ACCELERANTS.

MONTEPEQUE-DE-LEON WAS REPORTED TO BE SUICIDAL THE NIGHT BEFORE BUT REFUSED MEDICAL ATTENTION AND WAS LEFT WITH FAMILY AT 1114 JENNINGS.

THE DAMAGE TO THE RESIDENCE EXCEEDS $50,000.00.

DURING A POST MIRANDA INTERVIEW, THE DEFENDANT STATED HE WAS SUICIDAL, UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF METH AND OVERDOSED ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS.

HE COULD NOT RECALL HOW THE FIRE WAS STARTED BUT DIDN’T DENY STARTING IT.

HE REMAINS IN CUSTODY ON $20,000 BOND.