REYNOLDS REVISES STANCE ON A-E-A’S

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS HER PUSH TO OVERHAUL AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES IS DESIGNED TO ADDRESS A BLOATED BUREAUCRACY AND 20 YEARS OF LAGGING TEST SCORES AMONG IOWA STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES.

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA IS A SMALL STATE AND DOES NOT NEED NINE A-E-AS.

REYNOLDS ORIGINALLY PROPOSED HAVING IOWA’S NINE A-E-AS FOCUS SOLELY ON SPECIAL EDUCATION SERVICES FOR DISABLED STUDENTS, BUT SHE’S ADJUSTING HER PLAN TO RETAIN OTHER SERVICES LIKE A MEDIA LENDING LIBRARY AND CURRICULUM OUTLINES FOR TEACHERS.

REYNOLDS SAYS HER GOAL IS TO HAVE THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DEVELOP A LIST OF APPROVED A-E-A SERVICES SCHOOLS MAY CHOOSE TO USE.

REYNOLDS HAS NOT PROPOSED CLOSING OR CONSOLIDATING A-E-AS, BUT SHE HAS ASKED LEGISLATORS TO HIRE DOZENS MORE STAFF IN THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO OVERSEE THE 34-HUNDRED PEOPLE WHO WORK IN AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES AROUND THE STATE;

REYNOLDS SAYS HER REALIGNMENT WILL LET LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS CHOOSE WHETHER TO CONTINUE USING A-E-A SERVICES, HIRE THEIR OWN STAFF, OR FIND A PRIVATE VENDOR WITH THE COMBINATION OF STATE, FEDERAL AND LOCAL PROPERTY TAXES THAT UNDER CURRENT LAW AUTOMATICALLY FUNNELED TO THE A-E-AS:

REYNOLDS MADE HER COMMENTS DURING TAPING OF THE “IOWA PRESS” PROGRAM FOR FRIDAY ON IOWA P-B-S.