IOWA ORGAN & TISSUE DONORS SET RECORD

OFFICIALS WITH THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK ARE RELEASING NUMBERS FOR 2023 TO CELEBRATE THE EXTRAORDINARY IMPACT OF ORGAN AND TISSUE DONATION.

NETWORK SPOKESWOMAN HEATHER BUTTERFIELD SAYS DURING THE PAST YEAR, 123 “DONOR HEROES” IN IOWA GIFTED A REMARKABLE 350 ORGANS FOR TRANSPLANT. SHE SAYS A RECORD WAS ALSO SET LAST YEAR.

OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, SHE SAYS MORE IOWANS HAVE CHECKED THE BOX TO IDENTIFY THEMSELVES AS DONORS ON THEIR DRIVERS’ LICENSES.

REGARDLESS OF AGE OR MEDICAL HISTORY, SHE SAYS ANYONE CAN REGISTER TO SAVE LIVES AS AN ORGAN, EYE, AND TISSUE DONOR.

BUTTERFIELD SAYS THE SELFLESSNESS AND GENEROSITY OF IOWA’S DONORS CREATES A LASTING LEGACY OF HOPE AND HEALING.