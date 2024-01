TWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN A HOUSE FIRE IN ORANGE CITY, IOWA FRIDAY MORNING.

ORANGE CITY FIRE CHIEF DAN ROGHAIR SAYS FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE HOME AT 6TH AND ALBANY AROUND 7 A.M.

FLAMES AND SMOKE WERE COMING FROM THE HOME BY THE TIME CREWS ARRIVED.

THE FIRE CHIEF CONFIRMS TWO PEOPLE DIED IN THE FIRE.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

ALTON’S FIRE DEPARTMENT ASSISTED IN FIGHTING THE BLAZE.

THE HOME WAS A TOTAL LOSS AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDETERMINED AT THIS TIME.