FAMILY ESCAPES MYRTLE STREET HOUSE FIRE

THREE PEOPLE ESCAPED SAFELY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING WHEN A FIRE STARTED IN THEIR HOME AT 3071 MYRTLE STREET.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRE WAS DISCOVERED AROUND

3:40 A.M;

COLLINS SAYS THE FIRE WAS RULED ACCIDENTAL:

THE HOME WAS EQUIPPED WITH WORKING SMOKE ALARMS, BUT COLLINS SAYS THERE WAS AN UNUSUAL CIRCUMSTANCE WITH THIS FIRE:

THE ATTIC AREA SUSTAINED FIRE DAMAGE AND THE REST OF THE HOME HAS WATER DAMAGE, BUT IS STILL LIVABLE.