MICHELLE SKAFF, THE CURRENT DEPUTY AUDITOR OF WOODBURY COUNTY, HAS ANNOUNCED SHE WILL SEEK THE TOP POSITION OF WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR AND RECORDER.

SKAFF, WHO IS REPUBLICAN, WILL CHALLENGE DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT PAT GILL.

SHE WILL HIGHLIGHT HER EXPERIENCE AND CAPABILITIES IN A NEWS CONFERENCE NEXT TUESDAY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

SKAFF ALSO PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS WOODBURY COUNTY’S EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR.