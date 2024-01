RICKETTS SEEKS TO PULL PLUG ON ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA SAYS THE FAILURE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND CHARGERS IN THE PAST WEEK’S WINTER STORMS IN THE MIDWEST SHOWS THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATES WON’T WORK:

EVS1 OC………EV CHARGING STATIONS. :23

RICKETTS SAYS THE PROBLEM WOULD BE WORSE IN RURAL NEBRASKA AND OTHER AREAS OF THE MIDWEST WHERE THERE ARE HARDLY ANY CHARGING STATIONS:

EVS2 OC……….RURAL HOSPITALS. :27

RICKETTS SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION NEEDS TO REALIZE THE MIDWEST HAS DIFFERENT DRIVING NEEDS THAN THE EAST COAST:

EVS3 OC………AND WRONG. :21

RICKETTS SAYS UNTIL PRESIDENT BIDEN RECONSIDERS THIS FOOLISH POLICY, HE WILL CONTINUE FIGHTING AGAINST THAT IN THE SENATE WITH EVERY TOOL HE HAS.