PILLEN DELIVERS STATE ADDRESS AFTER FILIBUSTER DELAY

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN DELIVERED HIS STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TO THE UNICAMERAL A LITTLE LATER THAN HE PLANNED TODAY.

WHEN THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNICAMERAL MOVED TO HAVE A COMMITTEE OF SENATORS GO TO ESCORT THE GOVERNOR TO THE SENATE CHAMBER TO SPEAK, OBJECTIONS WERE RAISED.

SEVERAL SENATORS FROM THE OMAHA AREA THEN BEGAN A FILIBUSTER, PREVENTING A VOTE ON THE ESCORT MOTION.

THOSE SENATORS TOOK THE GOVERNOR TO TASK OVER IGNORING ISSUES IMPORTANT TO MINORITIES AND POOR PEOPLE IN THE STATE, RANGING FROM EDUCATION, TO FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS AND OTHER MATTERS.

AFTER 45 MINUTES OF ONGOING FILIBUSTER, THOSE SENATORS TO DECIDED TO END THEIR STALL TACTIC IN THE CHAMBER FILLED WITH MANY GUESTS.

PILLEN WAS THEN ESCORTED IN, AND BEGAN HIS ADDRESS AS SCRIPTED, WITH NO REFERENCES TO THE FILIBUSTER.

HE BEGAN WITH PAYING TRIBUTE TO CREWS WHO RESPONDED TO HELP NEBRASKANS THROUGH THE RECENT WINTER STORMS AND HAD A MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR D-O-T HIGHWAY WORKERS WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY THIS PAST YEAR.

PILLEN ALSO REITERATED A FAVORITE TALKING POINT THAT KIDS ARE NEBRASKA’S FUTURE.

HE TALKED ABOUT ACTIONS TAKEN AND PLANNED, TO CONTINUE TO PROTECT CHILDREN:

JIMPILLEN1 OC…..MORE THAN EVER. :19

PILLEN SAYS A CHIEF GOAL IN STATE GOVERNMENT MUST BE TO GET GOVERNMENT OUT OF THE WAY, REDUCE REGULATIONS AND BUREAUCRATIC HURDLES, AND EMPOWER PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES TO THRIVE.

JIMPILLEN2 OC…EVERYONE’S HELP. :20

BUT HIS BIG FOCUS CENTERED ON REDUCING PROPERTY TAXES.

HE REPEATED HIS GOAL TO LOWER PROPERTY TAXES IN NEBRASKA BY 40 PER CENT. SAYING PROPERTY TAXES ARE SO OUT OF WHACK, YOU DON’T EVEN NEED TO OWN PROPERTY TO BE IMPACTED.

HE MENTIONED SEVERAL PROPOSALS TO FIX IT:

JIMPILLEN3 OC…………PROPERTY TAX RELIEF. :23

HE SAYS SENATOR LINEHAN HAS INTRODUCED A HARD CAP ON LOCAL SPENDING, WHICH CAN BE OVERRIDDEN ONLY BY A VOTE OF THE PEOPLE.

PILLEN ALSO WANTS TO SHRINK STATE GOVERNMENT BY REDUCING THE NUMBER OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS:

JIMPILLEN4 OC………….IT’S A START. :15

PILLEN ALSO CHAMPIONED PROTECTING FEMALE ATHLETES IN THE STATE FROM COMPETING AGAINST AND SHOWERING WITH BOYS.

HE ALSO WANTS LEGISLATION APPROVED TO MODERNIZE NEBRASKA’S LAWS ON LAND OWNERSHIP TO PROHIBIT PURCHASES BY FOREIGN ADVERSARIES AND RESCIND EXEMPTIONS FOR FOREIGN OWNERSHIP, SUCH AS FOREIGN OIL, GAS AND MINERAL DEVELOPMENT IN THE STATE.

PILLEN CLOSED BY PAYING TRIBUTE TO FORMER HUSKER HEAD COACH AND LATER FEDERAL LAWMAKER TOM OSBORNE FOR HIS MENTORING OF NEBRASKANS OVER THE YEARS.