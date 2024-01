PARTS OF THE NORTHSIDE OF SIOUX CITY ON INDIAN HILLS DRIVE HAVE BEEN WITHOUT WATER SERVICE SINCE AROUND 1PM BECAUSE OF A LARGE WATER MAIN BREAK ON INDIAN HILLS DRIVE AND DUPONT STREET.

A CITY SPOKESPERSON SAYS THE WATER MAIN THAT BROKE WAS SO SEVERE THAT THE CITY HAS HAD TO SHUT THE WATER OFF TO ALL OF INDIAN HILLS DRIVE.

THERE IS NO UPDATE AS TO WHEN SERVICE WILL BE RESTORED, BUT THE CITY SAYS CREWS WILL STAY ON THE JOB UNTIL THE PROBLEM IS FIXED.