LOCAL ACTS CHOSEN FOR IOWA ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME

RICHARD KLEINBERG AND THE BAND GHOSTSHIP ARE TWO LOCAL EXAMPLES OF THE MANY MUSICAL TALENTS THAT HAVE BEEN CHOSEN FOR INDUCTION INTO THE IOWA ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME.

THE HALL, LOCATED AT ARNOLD’S PARK IN THE IOWA GREAT LAKES AREA RECOGNIZES THOSE WHO HAVE PLAYED A SIGNIFICANT ROLE IN POPULAR MUSIC THROUGH THE YEARS.

HALL OF FAME PRESIDENT RALPH KLUSEMAN SAYS THE INDUCTION CEREMONY WILL BE HELD LABOR DAY WEEKEND AT THE HALL AND MUSEUM IN ARNOLDS PARK.

KLUSEMAN SAYS THEY’LL BE UPDATING THE HALL’S WEBSITE TO INCLUDE ALL SORTS OF INFORMATION ABOUT THE NEW CLASS OF INDUCTEES.

THIS IS THE 27TH YEAR FOR THE IOWA ROCK ‘N ROLL CEREMONY AND HE SAYS IT ALWAYS DRAWS A SIZABLE AUDIENCE.

AMONG THIS YEAR’S LIST OF INDUCTEES IN THE BAND CATEGORY ARE LAKE PATROL, JOHNNY TRASH, THE OZONE RAMBLERS, JASON REED & KEROSENE, LABYRINTH, 311, CORNFED, AND SAGE