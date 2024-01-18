Goetz Named UI’s Director Of Athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Beth Goetz has been named the University of Iowa’s next Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair after serving in the role as interim since Aug. 2.

She will begin immediately.

“Beth is a talented and dynamic leader and the national search we conducted has substantiated that she is the best athletics director for the University of Iowa,” says UI President Barbara Wilson. “She has done a remarkable job as interim, and I am confident she will lead our athletics department and student-athletes to new levels of achievement both on the field of play and in the classroom.”

Goetz becomes UI’s 13th athletics director, and first female to oversee the entire department (Dr. Christine Grant served as the women’s athletics director from 1973-2000).

The university launched a national search at the end of November 2023. The search committee was chaired by Nicole Grosland, associate dean for academic programs in the College of Engineering and professor of biomedical engineering, as chair of the search committee.

“The search produced an impressive group of candidates,” says Grosland. “The committee had an opportunity to interview multiple sitting athletic directors from across the country. Beth emerged as a finalist with a strong vision to lead the department at this crucial time.”

Goetz, who becomes UI’s 13th athletics director, joined the Iowa athletics staff in September 2022 as deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer. When former director Gary Barta retired on Aug. 1 after 17 years at the university, Goetz was named interim director.

Before coming to Iowa, Goetz served as director of athletics at Ball State University for four years. At Ball State, she supervised 19 Division I sports teams, all head coaches, and senior staff. Before that, she served as the chief operating officer/senior woman administrator in the University of Connecticut athletics department from 2016-18. She previously served as the University of Minnesota’s deputy athletics director from 2013-15 and interim athletics director during the 2015-16 season.

Goetz was named to the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee in 2018 and served as vice chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee in 2021-22. She was named by Women Leaders in College Sports as the 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Executive of the Year and recognized by the Indianapolis Business Journal as one of the publication’s 2021 Women of Influence.

A former soccer student-athlete and college coach, she received a Bachelor of Arts from Clemson University in 1996 and a master’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2000.

“I am truly honored and humbled to lead Iowa’s storied athletics program, and I am grateful to President Wilson and the search committee for their confidence in my leadership,” says Goetz. “The University of Iowa is a world-class institution with a demonstrated commitment to athletics excellence, and I look forward to continuing to partner with our coaches and staff in support of all our student-athletes. It is a privilege to serve our campus and our passionate Hawkeye supporters.”

Goetz’s appointment must be approved by the Iowa Board of Regents.