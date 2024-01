RICKETTS FILES FOR U.S. SENATE RUN

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS HAS FILED PAPERWORK WITH THE NEBRASKA SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE TO APPEAR ON THE BALLOT IN THE MAY PRIMARY ELECTION AND COMPLETE HIS TERM IN THE UNITED STATES SENATE.

RICKETTS IS A REPUBLICAN AND THE FORMER GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA.

HE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART THAT HE AND HIS TEAM WILL CONTINUE WORKING HARD TO EARN EVERY VOTE, AND CARRY ON THE FIGHT FOR OUR SHARED VALUES AND CONTINUE TO BE A VOICE IN WASHINGTON FOR THE COMMON SENSE, CONSERVATIVE POLICIES THAT HAVE WORKED IN NEBRASKA.