PHASE ONE OF GAUSMAN VS SCHOOL BOARD CIVIL TRIAL CONCLUDES

THE FIRST PHASE OF THE CIVIL TRIAL INVOLVING A LAWSUIT FILED BY FORMER SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN AGAINST SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS CONCLUDED IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

GAUSMAN’S CIVIL SUIT ACCUSES THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS OF VIOLATING THE IOWA OPEN MEETINGS LAW ON TWO OCCASIONS IN 2022, WHICH IS CHAPTER 21 OF THE STATE CODE.

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY IS PRESIDING OVER THE BENCH TRIAL.

HE WILL DETERMINE IF THERE IS A VIOLATION OF THE OPEN MEETINGS LAW AS TO EITHER OF THE TWO MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2022.

IF THE JUDGE FINDS A VIOLATION, THEN THE CASE RESUMES WITH A SECOND HEARING AS TO THE STATUTORY REMEDIES THAT APPLY.

IF HE FINDS NO VIOLATION, THE TRIAL IS DONE.

File photo