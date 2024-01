MORNINGSIDE RECEIVES $7.5 MILLION GIFT

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS RECEIVED A $7.5 MILLION GIFT FROM DAVE HONECK, A MEMBER OF THE CLASS OF 1975 THERE.

THE UNIVERSITY SAYS THE DONATION WILL PROVIDE DIRECT STUDENT SUPPORT AS WELL AS ENHANCE THE STUDENT EXPERIENCE AND SUPPORT INNOVATIVE NEW PROGRAMS AT MORNINGSIDE.

HONECK EARNED HIS BACHELOR’S DEGREE AT MORNINGSIDE, WHERE HE WAS ACTIVE IN FOOTBALL AND TRACK AND ALSO A MEMBER OF THE DELTA SIGMA PHI FRATERNITY.

HE LATER GRADUATED FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF DENVER LAW SCHOOL AND THEN SERVED AS AN ATTORNEY IN THE DENVER AREA BEFORE RETIRING AND MOVING BACK TO SIOUX CITY.

HONECK SAYS HE WANTED TO GIVE TO AN ORGANIZATION WHERE I KNEW IT WOULD MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT, AND WAS CONFIDENT A GIFT TO MORNINGSIDE WOULD MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR STUDENTS.