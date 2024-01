JACKLEY COSPONSORS SOUTH DAKOTA XYLAZINE BILL

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE’S HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE.HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED HOUSE BILL 1028, WHICH WOULD CLASSIFY XYLAZINE AS A SCHEDULE THREE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN THE STATE.

THE BILL WAS CO-SPONSORED BY STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY’S OFFICE AND THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.

XYLAZINE IS USED FOR VETERINARY PURPOSES, BUT HUMAN CONSUMPTION HAS LED TO OVERDOSES AND DEATHS. BECAUSE XYLAZINE IS NOT AN OPIOID, THE USE OF NARCAN BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IS NOT EFFECTIVE IN DEALING WITH A PERSON SUFFERING FROM AN OVERDOSE.

JACKLEY SAYS THE DRUG IS DANGEROUS WHEN MIXED WITH FENTANYL BY DRUG DISTRIBUTORS,.

THE HOUSE BILL STILL ALLOWS XYLAZINE TO BE USED BY VETERINARIANS, BUT WOULD ADD THE DRUG TO THE STATE STATUTE THAT CRIMINALIZES THE POSSESSION OF MULTIPLE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS ALSO PLACED THE BILL ON THE CONSENT CALENDAR WHEN IT GOES TO THE HOUSE FLOOR.